Forecast Discussion 2/26/20 AM: Rain Wednesday becoming some snowfall into Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 26TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 26TH: 18°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:54 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Another cloudy day today with a wintry mix to rainfall early this morning as temperatures are currently in the 30s. We will warm this afternoon back into the 40s, which means an all rain event for the Twin Tiers by late morning and early afternoon. We watch a heavier area of rainfall move in for the evening and early hours overnight. Colder air will begin to work its way into the region on the backside of this low pressure system. This will transition rainfall into snowfall late tonight and into early Thursday morning. Lows tonight fall near freezing. Snowfall accumulation look to range between 1-3″ with higher totals in higher elevation in western counties as cooler air moves in sooner.

Thursday we track snow showers lingering with highs closer to average, near freezing. Low pressure moves out allowing for cooler air to usher in with breezy conditions. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times through the afternoon making it feel even cooler. Best timing for this snow accumulation will be during the morning commute on Thursday, so plan your travel around it. Temperatures will play a huge part in how much snow we see, something we will have to watch very closely as we move into tonight and early Thursday.

Lake effect snowfall becomes likely on Friday and for the start of the weekend. Highs on Friday near 30 degrees, and we continue to fall close to the upper 20s for Saturday and Sunday. Overall, its going to be a cold weekend, but we do see drying conditions on Saturday with partly sunny skies returning on Sunday. Early next week we look to warm back up as well, in the 40s by Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: EARLY WINTRY MIX TO RAIN. CLOUDY.

HIGH: 47

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, RAIN TURNING TO SNOW

LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 31 LOW: 13

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

