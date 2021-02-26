Forecast Discussion 2/26/21 PM: Chance for showers this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 26th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 26th: 18°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:54 PM

Next weather-maker moving into the region Friday night. Building cloud cover for the overnight. Winds also increasing out of the south, keeping us mild for overnight lows. Temperatures only cooling near 30 degrees, then warming into early Saturday morning.

Chance for showers returns into the predawn hours Saturday. Looking like a snow/sleet mix for the onset of showers, but quickly turning over to rain by mid morning as temperatures warm above freezing. Spotty showers continue for the early afternoon, then drying out for late day. Overall snowfall/sleet staying light, generally trace amounts. Rainfall also staying light. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Weak area of high pressure allowing for a dry overnight, but with lingering clouds. Lows near 30 degrees.

Another weak disturbance brings the chance for showers Sunday. We could see rain mixing with light amounts of sleet for the onset of showers early in the day. Showers will turn to all rain quickly, though. Otherwise, mainly cloudy. Highs Sunday into the 40s, then overnight lows into the 30s. Chance for showers returns Monday as a cold front moves through the region. Winds turning to out of the northwest/west in the wake of the cold front in favor of lake-effect through late day. Winds also on the stronger side with snow squall potential also with us through late day. Highs Monday near 40 degrees. Lingering flurry into Tuesday morning before high pressure takes hold. Highs Tuesday near 30 degrees. Highs into the 40s again for midweek.

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: LINGERING FLURRY. PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter