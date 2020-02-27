Forecast Discussion 2/27/20 AM: Snow showers along with windy conditions today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 27TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 27TH: 18°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:55 PM

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1:00 AM FRIDAY…

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Wind Advisory goes into effect early Thursday morning for the twin tiers. Winds will begin to increase early this morning. Sustained winds out of the west from 20-25 mph and gusts of 45+ mph expected through the afternoon. Rain transitions to snow early this morning with snow showers lingering through the afternoon. Most of us seeing about 1-3″ of snowfall when all is said and done, and 3-6″ in higher elevations of very northern Steuben county. Highs today stay in the 30s as cooler air ushers in. Overnight lows fall close to 20 degrees. Blowing snow will cause an issue on roadways and help reduce visibility at times so take it slow.

Snow showers linger into Friday as breezy conditions remain. Cooler air remains with us as well, highs on Friday only near 30 degrees, actually below average for this time of year. As we move into the weekend we look to dry out with a few showers possible Saturday otherwise sunshine mixed with clouds returns on Sunday. Highs Saturday and Sunday in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We do however begin to warm back above average into next week.

By Monday of next week we warm back into the 40s for high temperatures. Shower chances arrive for us again Tuesday and into Wednesday but so does even warmer temperatures. Highs on Tuesday look to reach close to 50 degrees and even into the mid 50s by Wednesday.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 34

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY.

LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE FEW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE FEW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

