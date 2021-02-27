Forecast Discussion 2/27/2021 PM: Warmer than average Sunday with rain chances, a quiet week ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 28th: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 28th: 18°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:55 PM

Some consistent temperatures, that are actually warmer than average for this time of year have been very welcome the last couple of days. In fact, you may be able to walk outside without a jacket, that is until the wind hits you and you realize that it is a bit chilly at times. Highs today hit the low 50s confidently. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the low-30s while staying mostly cloudy. West wind turning calm through the night.

Things take a bit of a downturn tomorrow with rain being a fairly likely scenario. During the morning cool hours, seeing some snow mixed in with the rain will not be surprising but that chance will dwindle as temperatures rise, highs in the low to mid-40s. Mainly cloudy when it isn’t raining, things will calm down during the evening hours as temperatures head to the mid-30s for lows, cloud cover preventing efficient cooling.

Still going to deal with precipitation on Monday, this time it will be on the colder side. A chance for mix early, turning to mainly a snow chance later in the day. Highs in the low-40s are possible but briefly as the cold front works its magic. Lows Monday night drop to the low-teens with clearer skies and a post-frontal environment.

This week, aside from Monday, seems to be a quiet one with temperatures returning to the 40s after a cold deviation on Tuesday. Watching the system that gets close to us on Saturday, but right now it is too far south for us to worry about. Notice, I said, “for now.”

SUNDAY: CHANCE RAIN. MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 44 LOW: 36

MONDAY: CHANCE MIX TO SNOW. WINDY. COLD EVENING

HIGH: 40 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: LINGERING AM FLURRIES. SUNNY & COOLER

HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY & WARMER AGAIN

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PARTLY SUNNY LATER

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 20

