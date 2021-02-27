Forecast Discussion 2/27/21 AM: Scattered showers but mild for our Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 27th: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 27th: 18°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 5:55 PM

Scattered showers are possible throughout the day on Saturday. Rainfall also staying light. Temperatures starting the day in the mid to upper 30s. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees with cloudy skies otherwise. Weak area of high pressure allowing for a dry overnight, but with lingering clouds. Lows near 30 degrees.

Another weak disturbance brings the chance for showers Sunday. We could see rain mixing with light amounts of sleet for the onset of showers early in the day. Showers will turn to all rain quickly, though. Otherwise, mainly cloudy. Highs Sunday into the 40s, then overnight lows into the 30s. Chance for showers returns Monday as a cold front moves through the region. Winds turning to out of the northwest/west in the wake of the cold front in favor of lake-effect through late day. Winds also on the stronger side with snow squall potential also with us through late day. Highs Monday near 40 degrees. Lingering flurry into Tuesday morning before high pressure takes hold. Highs Tuesday near 30 degrees. Highs into the 40s again for midweek.

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: LINGERING FLURRY. PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter