Forecast Discussion 2/28/20 AM: Snow showers linger with cold temperatures into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 28TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 28TH: 18°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:56 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! A chilly start this morning with temperatures near 20 degrees. A fresh coating of snowfall has fallen in many locations, making side roads a bit slippery this morning so take it slow. We hold on to a slight chance for a few snow showers today and into the weekend. High temperatures today remain cold, only near 30 degrees. Winds remain on the gusty side as well making it feel more like the teens. Tonight we will fall back into the upper teens for overnight lows along with a few snow showers, seasonable for this time of year. Make sure to bundle up when heading out the door!

Saturday we are even cooler as high temperatures remain in the upper 20s. We track some more lake enhanced snow showers into the afternoon but things will begin to dry out. Sunday we warm up back close to 40 degrees with some sunshine, but mainly dry. Overall, not a bad weekend, just bundle up for the first half and be prepared for some snowfall Saturday but dry Sunday.

The week ahead is looking warm and above average! Shower chances arrive for us yet again Monday through Wednesday, but looking to be on the light side right now. Warmer air will usher in so highs on Monday peak near 50 degrees before we climb into the mid to lower 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy the warmth and the temperatures roller coaster Mother Nature is putting us through the last month!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS. BREEZY.

HIGH: 31

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY.

LOW: 17

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 26 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, WINTRY MIX EARLY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

