Forecast Discussion 2/28/2021 PM: Cold and windy to start the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 1st: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 1st: 18°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:56 PM

Slightly cooler for your Sunday but still above average, the main story is the rain that we have seen through the midday and lingering into the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s, the rain is helping melt more of that snowpack. Clouds skies tonight will make cooling a harder job with lows only dropping to the upper-30s overnight.

Those temperatures will stick around as Monday will see a cooling trend with a cold front moving through the region during the day. Highs in the upper-30s like stated, there is a chance for rain in the early part of the day and that chance turns into snow as the temperatures drop with the front. A cold evening is ahead for Monday night with lows in the low-teens possible as snow lingers and mainly clear skies. The cold front will bring windy conditions to the Twin Tiers with west wind anywhere from 10-20 miles per hour, gusts over 30 are expected.

Windy conditions are expected to stick around for Tuesday with colder temperatures, below average as highs will struggle to get into the low-30s. Clear skies in the morning will make for a very cold morning. Sunny skies expected, lows that night will drop to the low-20s.

Warming back up for the midweek with temperatures in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Sadly, the trend seems to have changes with cooler temperatures than previous forecast suggested for the later part of the week.

MONDAY: CHANCE MIX TO SNOW. WINDY. COLD EVENING

HIGH: 37 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: SUNNY & COLD

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WARMER

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

