Forecast Discussion 2/28/21 AM: Showers possible to close out the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 28th: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 28th: 18°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:56 PM

We have a cloudy start to our Sunday with temperatures in the upper 20s for most of us. As the sun rises this morning our temperatures will climb above freezing rather quickly and rain showers will slowly begin to move in. Higher elevations this morning could possibly see a brief mix of wintry precipitation as the cold air holds on a bit longer before completely turning over to rain for the remainder of the day. Rainfall amounts will be heaviest to our south around a quarter of an inch with lighter amounts of a tenth of an inch up into the Finger Lakes region. Highs today head for the lower 40s. Rain showers will continue to be a threat overnight with lows in the upper 30s.

Monday we have an arctic front moving into the region which will lead to snow squall potential. Highs reach the upper 30s so it may briefly fall as rain but temperatures will fall as the squalls pass so the precipitation will quickly turn to snow. Winds will also be a huge concern for our Monday with gusts at times over 40 miles per hour possible for all of us in the Twin Tiers. Monday night is a cold one with lows in the lower double digits. After Monday things quiet down for the remainder of the work week with sunshine likely and temperatures gradually warming back above average.

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 38

MONDAY: CHANCE MIX TO SNOW. WINDY. COLD EVENING

HIGH: 39 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WARMER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

