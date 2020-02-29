Forecast Discussion 2/29/2020 AM: Cold first half to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 29TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 29TH: 18°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 5:56 PM

Continuing late-week cold conditions into the weekend for the first half. A cold Saturday for the Twin Tiers with highs barely allowed into the mid-20s. Windy conditions are going to make it feel colder for much of the day with isolated snow showers possible throughout the afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-teens, again windy conditions will make it feel worse.

Temperatures rise significantly for tomorrow with some sunshine likely. Highs in the low-40s will prove to be a much milder day than Saturday. Clouds increase to overcast conditions with showers possible in the evening hours. Lows in the lower 30s so the showers will start as more of a mix then transition to all snow when freezing temperatures hit.

Rain to start the week with very warm temperatures for this time of year. Looking at temperatures in the mid-50s for your Monday with rain showers likely throughout the day. When it isn’t raining, it will be cloudy, bringing the mood of a warm day down significantly. Lows Monday night will drop to the upper 30s. A mild but wet way to start the month of March.

Mild temperatures stick around for the rest of the week along with rain showers through Wednesday. Thursday sees mostly cloudy skies and the chance for isolated showers, highs in the mid-40s. Friday cools to the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 25

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

LOW: 15

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE ISO. SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

