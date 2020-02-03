Forecast Discussion 2/3/20 AM: Sunshine and warm temperatures to start the week!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 3RD: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 3RD: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:25 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! A very quiet start to the workweek as high pressure takes control for the day today. This means cloud cover will give way to sunshine this morning and afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny skies along with winds out of the west 5-10 mph will help our temperatures warm above average. Highs will top off in the upper 40s near 50 degrees for many locations. So any snowfall that we did see last night will most likely melt today. By tonight cloud cover will begin to increase as our next system moves in. Lows will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday we track scattered rain showers with isolated showers lingering into Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will peak in the mid to upper 40s, still on the mild side. Cooler air beings to move in Wednesday with highs in the mid to lower 30s. This means we could see a few rain and snow showers mid week as temperatures continue to fall. As we move into Thursday, another storm system will bring a wintry mix to the area. Highs reach into the mid to upper 30s so most likely starting as some snowfall, then becoming a snow and rain mix.

As we move into Friday and the upcoming weekend, things are still looking a bit unsettled, as yet another storm system moves up the east coast Friday. Things are too far out to give any specific details yet, but we have the potential for yet another rain/snow event.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 49

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE SHOWER POSSIBLE.

LOW: 33

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE FEW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW, WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, FEW FLURRIES.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter