Forecast Discussion 2/4/20 AM: Shower chances arrive today with mild temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 4TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 4TH: 15°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:26 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! A warm front moves through early this morning allowing us to warm up nicely again today, into the mid to upper 40s. Rain shower chances arrive this morning and into the afternoon. Cooler air will begin to move in at the surface this afternoon leading to a wintry mix. The possibility for light sleet, snow, and freezing drizzle exists this evening, so take it slow on the roads, especially in the Northern Tier. Temperatures will fall back tonight, below freezing in the mid to upper 20s. We will however begin to dry out late tonight and into Wednesday.

Wednesday is looking dry as cold air remains in place. A few breaks in the clouds are possible giving way to some sunshine, otherwise we remain cloudy. Highs on Wednesday in the low to mid 30s, right near average. A frontal system moves into the Twin Tiers late Wednesday and into Thursday, bringing the chance for snow/ a wintry mix. Lows Wednesday night fall into the mid to upper 20s. Roadways may be slick early Thursday as a wintry mix lingers. By Thursday afternoon we warm up again into the mid to upper 40s, allowing this to become an all rainfall event. Low pressure will begin to move up the east coast into Friday, along with cooler air ushering from the northwest we are watching the potential for snowfall to end the workweek.

This upcoming weekend is looking to be on the dry side, a few showers possible by Sunday otherwise remaining overcast. Temperatures look to stay seasonable as well, in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX.

LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS. CHANCE PM SNOW.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

