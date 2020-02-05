Forecast Discussion 2/5/20 AM: A mainly dry Wednesday with a wintry mix late

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 5TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 5TH: 16°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:27 PM

Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the Twin Tiers tonight through early Thursday.

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! If you are heading out the door, you may want the heavier layers today as temperatures have fallen back into the 20s for many of us. High temperatures this afternoon will be right near average in the lower 30s. Winds remain out of the north around 5-10 mph, locking in cooler temperatures ahead of our next storm system. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon, otherwise cloudy. Some breaks in the cloud cover looks likely into the afternoon with some sunshine before a frontal system pushes through Wednesday night bringing a wintry mix to rain into Thursday. Lows tonight fall into the upper 20s.

Right now models are hinting at a wintry mix of snow with some sleet Wednesday night, a brief period of freezing rain into the early hours of Thursday before changing to all rain. This could lead to a glazing of ice into early Thursday morning making for a very tricky commute. Snowfall accumulations 1-2 inches expected, higher mounts in higher elevations in the Southern Tier. By late Thursday morning and early afternoon, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 40s, allowing for this to become an all rain event. Showers will linger through the afternoon Thursday. Another round of low pressure moves up the east coast and pulls in some cooler air for Friday. This is where we watch a snowfall potential into Friday. Highs to end the week will be in the 30s. Depending on how rapidly this system intensifies, and the exact track we could watch the potential for some plow-able snowfall – so stay tuned.

This upcoming weekend is still looking to be on the quiet side. A few showers are possible with temperatures remaining cooler, only near 30 degrees on Saturday. Highs a bit warmer in the mid to upper 30s by Sunday. Early next week is looking dreary with cloudy skies and a few shower chances into Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: AFTERNOON BREAKS IN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 33

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX LIKELY.

LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. FREEZING RAIN/MIX TO RAIN.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

