Forecast Discussion 2/6/20 AM: Icy conditions early with snow and ice likely Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 6TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 6TH: 16°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:28 PM

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the Southern Tier from 12 AM Friday to 7 PM Friday. This includes Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, and Yates counties.

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! A very messy forecast this morning and into the remainder of the work week. Icy conditions remain this morning until around 10 am, before warmer air moves in for late morning and the afternoon. This will transition any precipitation into rainfall and help melt some of the ice outside. Highs this afternoon in the low 40s. A mostly cloudy afternoon with rain showers lingering before our next storm system moves up the east coast and strengthens. By tonight temperatures begin to fall back close to 30 degrees with a wintry mix beginning again, that may cause difficulty with travel and another light ice accumulation. Please take time to clear off your car, and drive slow this morning and into Friday as winter weather moves back in.

Friday a wintry mix turns to snowfall early in the morning and much cooler air continues to push its way into the region. Snow may become heavy at times through the late morning and into the afternoon on Friday. Snowfall accumulations look to range from around 1-2″ for northeast Pa, near 2-4″ around the NY and Pa boarder and 4-6+” in higher elevations of Steuben, Schuyler and Tompkins counties. This is a very difficult system to predict, as just a small change in track and difference in temperatures could mean more or less snowfall for the area. Stay with the 18 Storm Team for the latest. Snow showers look to linger late Friday. A few snow showers look to be possible this weekend, otherwise some sunshine Saturday with mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs on Saturday near 30 degrees, and into the mid to upper 30s on Sunday.

Early next week is looking a bit unsettled as well. Monday the chance for rain and snow showers exists, lingering into Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies remain all the way into Wednesday as temperatures actually stay above average, topping off in the lower 40s all three days.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN.

HIGH: 43

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX/SNOW.

LOW: 29

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO SNOW.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

