Forecast Discussion 2/6/2021 PM: Seasonable Sunday with some snow likely

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 7th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 7th: 16°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:28 PM

After a couple of days where temperatures hit the tropical low-40s we are back to reality with highs right around average, at least the sun was out. It will get cold tonight with cloud cover increasing and temperatures dropping to the low-teens.

Things are moving in tomorrow because we are not allowed to go very long without some sort of snow threat, thankfully this time it won’t amount to much. A low-pressure system will move through the Ohio Valley and then up the coast in a northeast direction. The center of the low will stay well southeast of us, moving directly over New Jersey and bringing a lot of snow to that state. For the Twin Tiers, unless that low takes a significantly more northward track, will not see but maybe a couple of inches of snow. Compared to what is on the ground now, it is not that big of a deal. Highs tomorrow will reach right around freezing with cloudy skies when it isn’t snowing. Things will clear out a bit going into Sunday night with lingering light snow showers, low temperatures around 8.

We have a cold week ahead and it starts with Monday’s highs in the mid-20s. At least it will be sunny? That has been said a couple of times now in this article. There is a chance for snow on Tuesday, the next system moves through the Twin Tiers during the later part of the week, bringing chances for snow or possibly a wintry mix on Friday. Highs are in the 20s with Sunday and Tuesday being exceptions.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 32

SUNDAY NIGHT: SNOW SHOWERS LINGER. COLD

LOW: 8

MONDAY: SUNNY & COLD

HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 11

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 29 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: MOSTLY COUDY & COLD

HIGH: 20 LOW: 14

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter