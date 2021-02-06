Forecast Discussion 2/6/21 AM: Breezy but some sunshine for our Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 6th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 6th: 16°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 5:28 PM

We have the chance for a stray shower early Saturday morning but clouds will gradually decrease later today allowing for more sunshine by the afternoon! Temperatures Saturday making it to the low 30s. Right about where we should be for this time of year. It does remain breezy with gusts over 20 mph at times so we will be feeling colder throughout the day.

Our region between two areas of low pressure on Sunday. A stronger system moving up the coast, looking to stay far enough east to have minimal impact on our area. A weaker system is moving in from the west, which also brings limited moisture to the area. At this early vantage point, we’re expecting an average of 1-3″ of snowfall. Isolated higher amounts possible into the eastern portion of the Twin Tiers. The stronger storm system brings moderate snowfall along the coast. If this systems tracts any farther west, this will mean higher snowfall for us in the Twin Tiers. Something to watch with new model runs. Highs near 30 degrees. Snowfall wraps up late Sunday night into Monday. Lows into the single digits as colder air filters into the region for early next week.

Mainly dry Monday. Highs into the 20s. Another system moves in Tuesday bringing the chance for showers Tuesday and lingering Wednesday.

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. AM STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 8

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

THURSDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 13

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 16

