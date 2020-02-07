Forecast Discussion 2/7/20 AM: Wintry mix early with heavy snow late morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 7TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 7TH: 16°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:30 PM

The National Weather Service in Binghamton and the National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Twin Tiers. Click here for details.

Happy Friday everyone! We wake up to a wintry mix leading to a glazing of ice in many locations causing very slippery travel conditions through the morning. Heavy snow begins to develop as cooler air moves in later this morning. The transitions looks to occur from west to east around 8/9 am this morning. Heavy snow is possible with highs today only topping off near 30 degrees. Sleet may mix in at times but a mainly snow event for the afternoon. Steady snowfall begins to taper around 1/2 pm with snow showers lingering towards your dinner time as low pressure moves towards our east with gusty winds out of the northwest. Gusts of over 30 mph are possible allowing temperatures to drop into the 20s by the evening and close to 10 degrees for lows tonight. This may cause blowing snow through the evening and overnight. A widespread 5-8″ of snow fall expected with higher amounts in higher elevations where temperatures will allow for snowfall to form earlier (transition more quickly than warmer locations).

This weekend a few snow showers linger but staying on the mainly dry side. High temperatures on Saturday stay cold, in the mid to upper 20s. We warm a bit into Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Another storm system looks to arrive late Sunday and int Monday of next week bringing snow and rain showers. This is something we will have to monitor as we get closer. Overall, not a bad weekend, just bundle up on Saturday if you are heading out.

Next week shower chances linger with some sunshine but temperatures do look to make a bit of a rebound. Highs Monday through Thursday of next week will be in the low to mid 40s, staying above average for this time of year.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO SNOW. WINDY.

HIGH: 31

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER, BREEZY.

LOW: 11

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 31

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/RAIN.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/RAIN.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 16

