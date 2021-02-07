Forecast Discussion 2/7/2021 PM: Very cold overnight, chilly to start the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 8th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 8th: 16°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:30 PM

It has been a close to average day in the Twin Tiers and some snow did fall on Elmira, however it did not amount to much, as expected. Tonight though, will get stupidly cold with lows around 5-degrees. A light west wind will make it feel like it is below zero and that is never fun.

Your workweek begin on a chilly note with highs in the mid-20s expected and some sunshine. Snow chances increase to the “likely” territory tomorrow evening as lows drop to the mid-teens.

Snow is likely on Tuesday as a wave moves through the area, this isn’t a strong system but it should bring some snow similar to today, highs in the low and mid-30s possible. Tuesday night, lows drop to the upper-teens.

The rest of the week is pretty cold, chances of snow throughout the later part of the week.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SNOW LATE

HIGH: 25 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW LATE

HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 25 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 23 LOW: 4

