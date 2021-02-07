Forecast Discussion 2/7/21 AM: Snow showers return for Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 7th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 7th: 16°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:30 PM

Temperatures Sunday morning are in the upper single digits to teens. Light snow showers are beginning to overspread the region. A storm system is tracking to our east today so we will keep the threat for snow showers throughout the day. Accumulations are looking on the light side, under an inch in most spots. Temperatures rising to around seasonable in the lower 30s. Sunday night the storm system clears out and clouds begin to decrease with a cold night in the single digits. Wind chill values are expected to be in the negative values.

Monday we will see decreasing clouds with cold highs in the mid 20s. Our next storm system we are watching will impact us on Tuesday with snow likely throughout the day. This system could drop a brief couple inches of snow. Once this storm system moves off a cold Canadian air mass is in place with below average highs and a couple chances for snow through the remainder of the week.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 33

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COLD

LOW: 5

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 8

