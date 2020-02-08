Forecast Discussion 2/8/2020 AM: Lingering snow showers, very cold

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 8TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 8TH: 16°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 5:30 PM

A frigid day is in store for the Twin Tiers with lingering snow showers continuing today. Highs will likely not escape the upper 20s with cloud cover being the dominant weather feature for the day. Breezy conditions at times during the day will make it feel much worse. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the mid-teens, maybe lower in some areas. Any sort of breeze will make your ears hurt with the sharp cold.

Tomorrow starts a warming trend that will last a few days. Highs pushing into the upper 30s expected. Mostly cloudy skies, with some sunshine adding to the slightly warmer feeling. Low temperatures tomorrow night will drop to the lower 30s, which is actually higher than average, this is due to cloud cover moving in bringing some shower chances into the night.

The warming trend continues Monday with highs pushing into the mid-4os, sadly shower chances will remain to put a damper on that. Still not a horrible start to the workweek. Low temperatures Monday night will drop to the mid-20s.

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS. VERY COLD. BREEZY AT TIMES.

HIGH: 28

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SNOW FLURRIES

LOW: 15

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/RAIN

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COLD

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

