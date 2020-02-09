Forecast Discussion 2/9/2020 PM: Staying above average with more rain Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 10TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 10TH: 16°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:32 PM

After an eventful weather weekend, we are getting a break from the large amounts of wintry precipitation. We were slightly above average today with highs in the mid-upper 30s. Tonight some snowfall will occur but it will change over to rain quickly as temperatures will continue to rise overnight. Tomorrow we will continue being above average for highs, expecting mid-40s for high temperatures. Cloudy conditions will stick around. Tomorrow night will drop to the lower 30s.

Tuesday continues the above-average trend but it will be slightly cooler than Monday. Highs in the lower 40s expected with stray showers possible. Cloudy conditions will be dominant over the area, even where isolated stray showers aren’t occurring. Lows Tuesday night will drop to the upper 20s.

Wednesday continues the gray conditions with cloud cover being the dominant feature. Chances of rain and snow showers exist as well on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s, which is still above average. Low temperatures will not drop far, the lower 30s are expected.

Thursday is when the next system starts to move through. The pattern we have been in for weeks now, a wave train bringing low-pressure systems in the later parts of the week and this week is no different. Highs Thursday will continue being above average with highs in the lower 40s, but a stout cold front will drop the low temperatures to the lower teens. The front will bring chances of showers that will be rain during the day with a change-over to snow that evening.

Models are shooting way low for temperatures on Valentine’s Day (Friday) we’re thinking the upper teens for highs, low single digits for lows.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 44

MONDAY NIGHT: RAIN CHANGES TO SNOW

LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS. TEMPERATURE DROP

HIGH: 40 LOW: 13

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. VERY COLD

HIGH: 18 LOW: 4

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

