Forecast Discussion 3/10/20 AM: Showers arrive today with mild temperatures remaining

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 10TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 10TH: 21°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:09 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! A frontal system begins to move into the region today bringing with it the chance for showers through the morning and rainfall possible into the afternoon and evening. Low pressure passes towards our north, a brief downpour is possible this evening but rainfall remains light with rainfall totals mainly below a quarter of an inch. Mostly cloudy skies remain today as well with winds gusty out of the southwest 5-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph are possible. This will continue to usher in warmer air with highs near 60 degrees this afternoon. Tonight temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

Wednesday we see some sunshine return with temperatures a bit more seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A weak disturbance moves through late Wednesday bringing with it a few showers that may linger into early Thursday morning. Some more sunshine develops Thursday with highs near the mid 50s. As we progress towards Friday showers become likely again with temperatures still mild in the mid to lower 50s. Some light snowfall is possible late Friday as lows fall close to freezing.

This upcoming weekend is looking mainly dry with some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures remain in the mid to lower 40s so comfortable and above average temperatures remain. Early next week we could watch a few shower chances but we actually warm back close to 50 degrees, continuing the stretch of incredibly warm temperatures for March.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. WINDY.

HIGH: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. PM SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. EARLY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 22

MONDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

