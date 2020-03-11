Forecast Discussion 3/11/20 AM: Some sunshine returns today with cooler temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 11TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 11TH: 21°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:10 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers. A cold front moved through late yesterday allowing for dry conditions to enter the Twin Tiers and some sunshine into the day today. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but still above average reaching into the mid to upper 40s. A weak disturbance will move through during the afternoon and evening hours that will increase cloud cover and bring the chance for an isolated showers to the area. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight fall close to 30 degrees with partial clearing late.

We remain dry into most of Thursday with high temperatures back into the 50s. Another area of low pressure will move into the region Friday which will return the chance for showers. Highs on Friday near 50 degrees. A cold front will move through early so lingering rainfall may mix with some light snowfall through Friday afternoon, no accumulation expected. Right now the weekend forecast is looking mainly dry as high pressure remains to our north, an area of low pressure looks to scoot off towards the south. Highs on Saturday and Sunday a bit cooler, into the 40s.

Early next week we track a few shower chances but temperatures look to rebound again into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Extending our already well above average stretch of weather for the month of March.

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 47

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 31

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE LATE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

MONDAY: SOME SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

