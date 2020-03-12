Forecast Discussion 3/12/20 AM: Mild conditions return today with rain chances late tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 12TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 12TH: 21°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:12 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! A few isolated showers linger this morning, otherwise we stay on the cloudy side. Partly cloudy skies at times with breezy winds out of the south 5-15 mph, allowing temperatures to once again climb well above average into the mid to upper 50s. We stay cloudy into tonight with a few showers arriving late, but mainly holding off until Friday. Lows tonight are mild and fall into the low to mid 40s.

We track a low pressure system moving into the region Friday bringing showers that look likely and heavy at times through the morning hours. Around 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall expected. Showers linger into the afternoon with a few snow flakes mixed in as a cold front moves through. Highs on Friday in the low to mid 50s. Winds remain strong into the afternoon out of the west northwest 10-20 mph with gusts over 20 mph at times through the afternoon. Showers linger into the evening before drying out and seeing partly clear skies. Lows Friday night fall back into the 20s.

This weekend we will be between two weather systems. Highs pressure off towards the north, keeping a low pressure system off towards our south. This will keep us dry with some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days in the 40s. Early next week we begin to warm up once again but shower chances arrive into Tuesday.

THURSDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 55

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS ARRIVE LATE.

LOW: 46

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, DRY.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS, COOLER.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 18

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, STAYING DRY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter