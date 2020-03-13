Forecast Discussion 3/13/20 AM: Rain to start Friday before sunshine this afternoon!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 13TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 13TH: 22°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:13 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! We track yet another low pressure system moving into the region very early this morning. A cold front associated with this system will push through bringing cooler air and windy conditions this afternoon. Showers remain likely this morning and heavy at times. A brief downpour not out of the question but average rainfall totals stay around 0.25-0.50″. High temperatures today in the low to mid 50s. Cold front pushes through early with winds staying strong through the afternoon our of the west northwest 15-25 mph and gusts over 30 mph possible. Showers linger into the afternoon but we see some clearing in the skies and even some sunshine to end the day. Tonight we remain dry with lows chilly, falling into the mid to upper 20s.

This weekend we stay between two weather systems, high pressure off to the north and low pressure towards our south. High pressure will keep us dry but we will still see a few higher level clouds that may filter that sunshine at times. Most sunny on Saturday, ihghs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday highs will be closer to 40 degrees with some high and mid level clouds. Next week also looks to start off dry with clouds increasing into Monday, high a bit warmer as well closer to 50 degrees.

Early to mid next we track shower chances on Tuesday, looking on the light side right now. Temperatures warm into the lower 50s. Wednesday and into Thursday we see sunshine before more rain chances arrive as temperatures climb even more. Wednesday into Thursday we see highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. DECREASING AFTERNOON CLOUDS. WINDY.

HIGH: 56

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR.

LOW: 28

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 15

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

