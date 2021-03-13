Forecast Discussion 3/13/2021 PM: Spring forward overnight, windy days ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 14th: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 14th: 22°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:13 PM

It has been a nice day in the Twin Tiers and a very nice week in terms of temperatures. Today, highs hit the mid-40s with barely a cloud in the sky all day. Not a whole lot to discuss, a couple of high-pressure systems to our east and south kept the Twin Tiers nice and clear, despite windy conditions. Daylight saving time begins overnight, the hour of 2 AM will not happen overnight. Lows overnight will drop to the upper-20s and low-30s while staying breezy.

Tomorrow will be cooler than today with increased cloud cover. It will be windy, with wind out of the northwest 5-15 miles per hour sustained, gusts over 30 mph is expected. High temperatures will reach the upper-30s, staying below average measured but I doubt it will ever feel like that with the consistent wind out of the northwest. There is a slight chance for some showers tomorrow, but not many will see them if they happen. Lows will get real cold with decreasing clouds, low-teens likely.

Continued windy conditions into the next workweek with sunny skies on Monday. Highs in the mid-30s, staying below average with the continuous flow from the north and west. During the weekend there has been a low-pressure system brewing, it appears to stretch and move northward and some remnants move into the Twin Tiers. That brings a chance of showers overnight, with these temperatures they will likely be snow. Lows Monday night will drop to the low-20s.

A low-pressure system will move through the Twin Tiers during the late week bringing shower chances and warmer temperatures during the mid and late week. Cooler into the weekend.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & WINDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 10

MONDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW EARLY. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 20

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter