Forecast Discussion 3/13/21 AM: Sunny but breezy before we spring foreword

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 13th: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 13th: 22°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:23 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 6:12 PM

It is mostly clear Saturday morning with temperatures in the 20s. We are running about 20 degrees colder than this time yesterday. Winds are not as strong today but wind chills are still in the teens across the Twin Tiers. We have another windy day in store for us but the sunshine returns for our Saturday. We remain sunny all day with winds gusting at times over 20 miles per hour. Temperatures making it into the 40s but that wind keeps our chill in the 30s.

Saturday night we begin mostly clear however clouds increasing overnight as we have the threat during the morning hours on Sunday for some lake effect snow showers. Not all of us seeing these but if you do they could lead to very quick dangerous conditions as the snow that falls will be blowing thanks to windy conditions. Winds picking up even more on Sunday with gusts at times closer to 40 mph. The wind is with us for the next couple of days.

Decreasing clouds overnight and lows into the teens. Below average temperatures to start the workweek with highs Monday near freezing. Increasing clouds through late Monday ahead of our next weather-maker. Chance for light showers Monday night and Tuesday, both as rain and as snowfall. Highs Tuesday into the 40s. Most staying dry on Wednesday, then chance for showers again on Thursday.

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS & BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 14

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

