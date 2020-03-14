Forecast Discussion 3/14/2020 AM: Dry and mild weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 14TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 14TH: 22°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:13 PM

Continuing the breezy March we have had so far into this weekend. Expecting sunny skies for your Saturday with temperatures staying mild, highs in the upper 40s. The sunshine will be dominant until the mid-afternoon hours when mid and high-level clouds start to build up into the night, turning mostly cloudy for the overnight hours, lows in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy but as we go through the morning the clouds should dissipate and turn sunny. Highs right around average, in the lower 40s, expected. Tomorrow night clouds will not be a factor, which will allow for our temperatures to drop well below average for lows this time of year, in the mid-teens.

The beginning of the week is looking nice so far with highs in the lower 50s. Sunny skies again but and the end to the dry weather is just over the horizon. Showers are possible on Tuesday while temperatures continue the mild trend.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. AFTERNOON INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 48

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 28

SUNDAY: AM CLOUDS TO SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 14

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter