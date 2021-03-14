Forecast Discussion 3/14/2021 PM: Windy & cold start to the week ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 15th: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 15th: 22°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:13 PM

Cold and windy for your Sunday and that trend will continue into your workweek which will be touched on shortly. Highs today reached the low-40s with some sunshine! This afternoon was plagued with some scattered lake effect snow showers due to prevailing northwesterly wind. Gusts over 30 miles per hour were a constant problem all day and will continue tonight. Lows will drop to the low-teens but will likely feel much worse.

Your week will start off chilly with highs Monday only reaching the low-30s, right around freezing for measured highs. The wind chill will likely be in the single digits at times due to northerly wind over 10 miles per hour sustained, gusts will cause those single-digit wind chills. Sunny skies though, so that’s nice. Tomorrow night, lows will drop to the low double-digits with the wind calming down thankfully.

A chance for some showers Tuesday with highs warming a bit closer to average, low-40s. Clouds increase late Monday into Tuesday, some of these showers may be frozen in nature. Lows Tuesday night will likely drop to near freezing.

Warming trend through the midweek with highs in the low-50s. More shower chances move in Thursday, clouds decrease Friday. Cooler temperatures going into the weekend but back to the 50s on Sunday.

MONDAY: SUNNY & WINDY. SINGLE DIGIT WIND CHILLS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: SUNNY!

HIGH: 55 LOW: 27

