Forecast Discussion 3/14/21 AM: A very windy start to longer afternoons

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 14th: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 14th: 22°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:13 PM

Temperatures are much warmer Sunday morning in the upper 30s for us across the Twin Tiers. A cold front is pushing through with some light scattered snow showers possible. Winds will pick up as this front passes. Temperatures remain in the upper 30s and drop throughout the afternoon a bit. Winds get going and will gust at times close to 40 mph across most of the area. Sunday we remain partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Eastern zones are in the higher chance of snow shower activity throughout the afternoon.

Sunday night winds diminish slightly but will still be breezy with gusts at times over 20 mph. We remain partly cloudy overnight and temperatures return to well below average falling into the lower teens. Wind chills will remain in the single digits throughout the majority of the overnight hours. Monday remains windy with gusts once again over 20 mph. Temperatures below average in the mid 30s with mostly sunny conditions.

The next threat of precipitation comes on Tuesday in the form of some mixed rain and snow showers. Seasonable temperatures midweek. Another storm system impacts us at the end of the work week looking to remain mostly a rain event with once again seasonable temperatures for this time of year.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & WINDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 13

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

