Forecast Discussion 3/15/2020 AM: Sunny & average Sunday, showers on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 15TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 15TH: 22°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:15 PM

Who’s ready for a sunny Sunday?? Because once the clouds dissipate from this morning, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and mainly clear skies. Highs today will be right at that average temperature of 43 degrees. Going into tonight, skies will remain clear and our temperature will drop incredibly quickly to the lower teens. That’s what happens when you have clear skies during winter, nights get very very cold because there is no atmospheric insulation to hold the heat in.

Tomorrow will start off cold but will eventually warm to the upper 40s for highs, most of the day will be sunny, though we will see clouds increasing in the afternoon. A small chance for showers during the night time and overnight hours into Tuesday, low temperatures will drop to a more mild upper 30 range.

Showers are very possible for Tuesday, but I’m not ready to say “likely.” The thing that is likely though is the windy conditions, we’re talking gusts over 20 miles per hour on Tuesday, very similar to last Sunday and Monday. It will be a southerly wind so we’ll warm to above average, the lower 50s for highs. When it isn’t raining, it will be cloudy. Lows Tuesday night will drop to the mid-20s after a slight clearing going into the night.

The rest of the week is sunny at first then really gloomy. A stout front will move through on Friday, at first giving us a taste of spring with very warm temperatures on Friday, then cutting those temperatures back down to average Friday night and Saturday.

SUNDAY: MORNING CLOUDS CLEAR FOR AFTERNOON SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 43

SUNDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR AND COLD.

LOW: 12

​

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PM SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 68 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter