Forecast Discussion 3/16/20 AM: Clouds increase today with shower chances into Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 16TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 16TH: 22°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:16 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! A sunny start across the region today with temperatures back on the climb. Afternoon highs temperatures will peak close to 50 degrees. A dry and mostly sunny day, clouds increase through the afternoon and overnight as our next storm system moves in. This will bring rain showers and windy conditions late tonight and into Tuesday. Lows tonight stay very mild, only falling into the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday we track showers and mostly cloudy skies, highs remain in the lower 50s. The chance for showers begins to diminish Tuesday afternoon as high pressure builds in and we track some sunshine returning for the day on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday again remain near 50 with some sunshine. Our next storm system will arrive Thursday with a secondary one moving through Friday allowing for a dreary end to the week, but temperatures are going to be VERY warm!

Thursday rain enters the region under cloudy skies, temperatures mild near 60 degrees. Friday warmer air continues to move in with low pressure passing off to the north. Rain becomes likely through the morning and afternoon with highs near 70 degrees to end the week. Upcoming weekend forecast looks dry however, with sunshine returning and highs in the 40s, back closer to where we should be this time of year.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE.

HIGH: 50

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE NIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE.

LOW: 37

​

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & GUSTY WINDS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY & WARM.

HIGH: 70 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: AM SHOWERS, SUNSHINE DEVELOPS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 21

