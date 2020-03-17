Forecast Discussion 3/17/20 AM: Showers linger today with sunshine returning mid week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 17TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 17TH: 23°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:17 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! This morning we track a frontal system moving through the region, this will keep a few spotty showers around this morning and early afternoon. Highs today will top off in the upper 40s near 50 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will push through later today allowing winds to switch out of the northwest 5-15 mph. Gusts of over 20 mph are possible. Winds will bring in some cooler and drier air for tonight and Wednesday as high pressure builds in. Clouds will begin to decrease tonight with overnight lows falling below freezing, in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday high pressure remains in control keeping us dry and sunny! High temperatures reach near 50 degrees, so a very comfortable afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase late day as another area of low pressure approaches the Twin Tiers. Rainfall will arrive Wednesday night and into early Thursday. Showers will remain for the first half of Thursday as highs warm close to 60 degrees. A slight break in the rainfall is likely into Thursday evening before another storm system moves in for Friday. Rainfall likely on Friday with a few thunderstorms possible through late day as a cold front pushes through. Highs on Friday near 70 degrees before much cooler air filters in for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday we are back close to 40 degrees for highs but some sunshine does return for us! Clouds decrease Saturday and we stay sunny for Sunday. It also looks like we will warm back above average close to 50 degrees as we progress into early next week.

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LINGER, CLOUDY.

HIGH: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS.

LOW: 26

​

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE RAINFALL.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM.

HIGH: 72 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWER POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

