Forecast Discussion 3/18/20 AM: Some sunshine today before rainfall arrives late week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 18TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 18TH: 23°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:18 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! High pressure has control this morning which means we are waking up to dry conditions and clear skies. Sunshine remains this morning but increasing high and mid level clouds will act to filter that sun late day as a low pressure system moves in. Highs this afternoon will top off once again near 50 degrees. Rainfall arrives after dark tonight and continues into early Thursday morning. Rainfall totals reach near 0.20-0.50″. Lows tonight fall close to 40 degrees under cloudy skies, rain showers arrive around midnight.

Thursday showers linger through the first half of the day remaining mostly cloudy. Highs on Thursday reach near 60 degrees, as our warming trend continues. Rain becomes likely again Thursday night and into Friday as another low pressure system moves its way through. The chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible late Friday as a very strong cold front moves through. Highs on Friday reach near 70 degrees, then falling close to 40 degrees for lows into the weekend. Luckily we do dry out and see some sunshine return into Saturday and Sunday.

Early next week we track mainly dry conditions, a few showers into Tuesday but warming temperatures. Highs look to return back close to 50 degrees!

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY.

LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORM.

HIGH: 73 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 29

