Forecast Discussion 3/19/20 AM: Showers linger with warming temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 19TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 19TH: 23°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:20 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! A few rain showers linger this morning otherwise a mostly cloudy day as low pressure moves out of the region. Winds out of the southeast will begin to usher in warmer air, highs today in the upper 50s close to 60 degrees, well above average again for this time of year. We then track another frontal system moving in for tonight. The chance for showers returns tonight and continues through Friday with a warm surge of air moving in to end the work week. Overnight lows tonight remain in the low to mid 50s, and highs on Friday peak in the lower 70s.

Well Friday will be warm and dreary we are also watching the potential for a few thunderstorms into the afternoon through late Friday evening. This is as a very strong cold front will move through the Twin Tiers. Storm Prediction Center has the area in a Marginal risk for strong to severe storms. These will include gusty winds, heavy rainfall and localized street flooding. Highs on Friday again reach near the lower 70s, but dropping into the 30s overnight as we begin to dry out. Saturday and Sunday both look dry with sunshine as high pressure takes control. Highs this weekend remain much cooler, only near 40 degrees.

Early next week we begin to warm back up in the mid 40s on Monday and lower 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday. However, shower chances return especially as we get into Tuesday. Not looking like a washout but a bit dreary as we move into next week.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS LINGER, MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 59

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS RETURN.

LOW: 52

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & STORMS.

HIGH: 74 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE DEVELOPS!

HIGH: 39 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: SHOWERS EARLY. LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter