Forecast Discussion 3/19/2021 AM: Cold and sunny today, the sunshine remains for the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 19th: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 19th: 23°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:16 PM

We’ll round off these couple of cold days today with more below-average temperatures and it will be windy again today. North wind 10-20 miles per hour sustained are expected, gusts over 25 mph possible. Highs today will be in the very upper-30s, wind chills will likely be in the 20s all day, during the morning around the commute times, single digits are possible. Mostly sunny skies so if you are outside, get in the sunshine. Tonight, clouds will not be an issue, but because of that non-issue, temperatures will drop to the mid-teens as the wind calms down overnight.

Tomorrow, high-pressure begins to set up for the weekend and that will be the main story for it as Spring begins. It will likely be very cold in the morning but it will not last. Highs in the mid-50s expected Saturday and things will be relatively calm. Lots of sunshine expected and it will be a beautiful day so get out and enjoy it. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-20s with clear skies.

Continued sunny skies Sunday with highs even warmer, low-60s possible. The average for this time of year is near the mid-40s so this is quite above average. Lows Sunday night drop to the low-30s.

Staying warmer than average all this upcoming week with the low-60s on Monday and Tuesday. Clouds increase Tuesday with chances of showers overnight into Wednesday where things will be cloudier with more chances of showers into Thursday.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY. COOL

HIGH: 39 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: SUNNY & WARMER

HIGH: 55 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: SUNNY & WARMER

HIGH: 61 LOW: 30

MONDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

