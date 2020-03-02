Forecast Discussion 3/2/20 AM: Rain chances arrive with mild temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 2ND: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 2ND: 19°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:00 PM

Happy Monday everyone! A mainly dry start this morning before rain chances arrive late morning and into the afternoon. Cloud cover will continue to increase as well, under mostly cloudy skies for the start of the workweek. Temperatures today will really begin to warm as winds become gusty out of the south this afternoon, gusting over 25 mph at times. This allows high temperatures to climb into the mid to lower 50s. Showers begin to taper off by the time we get towards later tonight as skies remain cloudy. Overnight lows look to stay in the mid 30s, thus if we do see any precipitation tonight it will be all rainfall.

Tuesday showers continue with temperatures a bit cooler but still mild for this time of year. Highs in the upper 40s near 50 degrees. Wednesday looks to be almost identical, highs in the upper 40s and rain and snow showers through the afternoon and overnight. Thursday some drier air begins to move in and some sunshine looks to develop. Highs on Thursday in the upper 40s staying mainly dry. Friday things start to cool back off with snow showers possible through the morning and early afternoon. Highs closer to average, near that 40 degree mark.

This upcoming weekend is looking great right now, as in we stay dry with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday! Temperatures Saturday do look a bit cooler than average, topping off in the mid to upper 30s, but temperatures look to rebound into Sunday. Highs to end the weekend could be close to 50 degrees again with sunshine! A lot of ups and downs this week, but we do remain mild so enjoy the warmth for the first week of March!

MONDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY, RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 55

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, FEW SHOWERS.

LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS, DRY.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT, SUNSHINE DEVELOPS!

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARM.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

