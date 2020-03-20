Forecast Discussion 3/20/20 AM: Showers, storms and warm temperatures Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 20TH: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 20TH: 24°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:21 PM

Wind Advisory in effect for Steuben County 1pm – 8pm today.

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! A frontal system continues to push through the region today. The chance for a few showers lingers for the first half of the day, some heavy at times. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening as a very strong cold front moves through. Best timing for any of these thunderstorms looks to be between 1-5pm moving from west to east. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a Marginal Risk for strong to even severe storms that include gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Overall we see around a half an inch or less of rainfall with a few areas seeing locally higher amounts. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest this afternoon 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. This will usher in the warm air allowing us to warm into the low to mid 70s.

Tonight we track a drastic decrease in temperatures, lows fall into the upper 20s with a drying trend. Clouds begin to decrease into Saturday with some sunshine returning as high pressure builds in. Highs on Saturday peak near 40 degrees. Mostly sunny skies return into Sunday with dry conditions as well. Highs Sunday reach into the low 40s. As we move into next week a few snow and rain showers become possible into Monday, temperatures remain near average in the mid to lower 40s.

Tuesday and into Thursday we begin to warm back up. Near 50 on Tuesday with some sunshine before shower chances return into Wednesday and Thursday. Highs into Thursday reach back into the mid to upper 50s close to 60 degrees. So a few cooler days this weekend, but we do get to enjoy the sunshine!

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS.

HIGH: 74

FRIDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER. MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 26

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

