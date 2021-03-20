Forecast Discussion 3/20/2021 PM: It is Spring now, and it feels like it

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 21st: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 21st: 24°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:20 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This will likely be a fairly short forecast discussion because of two simple words: “high pressure.” Yes, the big blue H has set up over the Twin Tiers and much of the eastern half of the United States and if you look on visible satellite, there is a big void of not much happening. Highs hit the upper-50s today, tonight skies will stay clear while dropping to the low-20s.

Continued sunshine tomorrow to finish off your weekend with even higher temperatures. Low-60s expected and that is really it, continued high-pressure, it will be nice. Lows tomorrow night drop to the low-30s.

Starting off the week with even more sunshine with temperatures beginning to flirt with the low-70s, but mid-60s are the most likely. Lows drop to near freezing Monday night as the high-pressure begins to be moved out.

Clouds increase Tuesday with a chance for showers late Tuesday into Wednesday. Showers likely Wednesday through Friday with the weekend looking dry for now.

SUNDAY: SUNNY!

HIGH: 63 LOW: 30

MONDAY: SUNNY SKIES CONTINUE!

HIGH: 65 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWER OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: SHOWERS CONTINUE

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 31

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter