Forecast Discussion 3/20/21: First day of spring brings warm weather and sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 20th: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 20th: 24°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:20 PM

It is a chilly start to our weekend this Saturday morning but things change this later in the morning. A large area of high pressure is over the region for the weekend. Sunshine continues both days this weekend along with dry weather. Official start of spring is Saturday. Highs into the upper 50s to around 60, which is above average for this time of the year. Overnight lows into the 20s. We have some warm days and cold nights ahead of us for the next couple of days.

Slightly warmer on Sunday with highs near 60 degrees. Overnight lows in the 20s. Staying dry with some sunshine into early next week. Highs Monday near 60 degrees. Increasing clouds into midweek with a chance for showers returning by Wednesday. Highs into midweek near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 28

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter