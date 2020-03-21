Forecast Discussion 3/21/2020 AM: Colder and sunnier Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 21ST: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 21ST: 24°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:21 PM

Colder today compared to yesterday, by a pretty significant margin. At least we will be staying dry, we saw some storms yesterday, those have moved out along with the cold front that brought them. Sadly the cold front brought colder temperatures, our highs will be lucky to even hit the 40-degree mark today, I’m thinking the upper 30s. Starting off cloudy and windy eventually turning sunny and breezy, to the high of the upper 30s will feel a bit colder. Low temperatures tonight will plummet to the low double digits due to clear skies.

Tomorrow will start off cold due to the aforementioned very cold evening beforehand, though warming up closer to average by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s expected, so slightly above average actually with sunny skies once again. This time, clouds increasing going into the evening hours. Low temperatures will fall to right around freezing, chances of showers move in overnight.

Monday is not looking great, and no it’s not because it’s a Monday, it’s because of the likely showers we’ll see. May start off as snow that morning but will transition to more rain as we warm to above freezing, our highs will be in the upper 30s once again on Monday. When it is not raining, it will be cloudy. Low temperatures will fall to the lower 30s again.

The week in the weather is looking up and down. We have days where we will see showers and days we will stay dry. Temperatures do rise back to the 50s by Wednesday and appear to stay there going into next weekend.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY & WINDY START. CLOUDS DECREASING TO SUNNY SKIES

HIGH: 37

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR & COLD

LOW: 12

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE. CLOUDS INCREASE EVENING

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW IN THE MORNING. TRANSITION TO RAIN

HIGH: 39 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MAINLY DRY. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter