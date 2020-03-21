Forecast Discussion 3/21/2020 PM: Sunny Sunday with rain on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 22ND: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 22ND: 24°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:21 PM

We started the day off cloudy and windy eventually turning sunny while the breeze remained. High temperatures today hit the upper 30s, but felt colder due to the breezy and at times windy conditions. There wasn’t a single cloud in the sky during the mid-afternoon. Low temperatures tonight will plummet to the low double digits due to clear skies.

Tomorrow will start off cold due to the aforementioned very cold evening beforehand, though warming up closer to average by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s expected, so slightly above average actually with sunny skies once again. This time, clouds increasing going into the evening hours. Low temperatures will fall to right around freezing, chances of showers move in overnight.

Monday is not looking great, and no it’s not because it’s a Monday, it’s because of the likely showers we’ll see. May start off as snow that morning but will transition to more rain as we warm to above freezing, our highs will be in the upper 30s once again on Monday. When it is not raining, it will be cloudy. Low temperatures will fall to the lower 30s again.

The week in the weather is looking up and down. We have days where we will see showers and days we will stay dry. Temperatures do rise back to the 50s by Wednesday and appear to stay there going into next weekend.

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 44

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW IN THE MORNING. TRANSITION TO RAIN

HIGH: 39 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MAINLY DRY. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

