Forecast Discussion 3/21/2021 PM: Sunshine continues, unseasonably warm week ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 22nd: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 22nd: 24°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:21 PM

Another short forecast discussion this evening after a GORGEOUS Sunday with highs in the mid-60s recorded. Clouds? What clouds?! Blue skies! Tonight, we’ll stay clear with lows in the upper-20s, because it is only the second day of Spring after all.

Tomorrow is expected to be even nicer, the first day that will really get close to that 70-degree mark this week. Sunshine will continue with another clear night ahead. If you can, do stuff outside tomorrow, at least, open your windows. Lows tomorrow night will be warmer, mid-30s

Clouds begin to increase on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper-60s again. This is the preamble to a low-pressure system that will be moving close to the region, first bringing clouds. Lows will be in the mid-40s due to that cloud cover.

Chances of showers on Wednesday, mid-60s, as the low gets closer. Warm front Thursday with highs in the low-70s possible, showers late.

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 29

