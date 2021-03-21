Forecast Discussion 3/21/21: Spring is in full force with above average temperatures and sunny skies

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 21st: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 21st: 24°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:21 PM

It is another cold start for our Sunday with temperatures back into the low 20s. Right around where we were Saturday morning. Clear skies and calm winds have allowed us to all fall down into the low 20s. Once the sun rises spring will make another return for our Sunday! Sunny skies rule once again with highs even warmer than Saturday climbing into the mid 60s. Sunday night we cool back off into the mid 20s thanks to clear skies and high pressure directly overhead.

Monday to start our work week we see temperatures climb back into the mid 60s possibly even a couple degrees warmer than Sunday with sunny skies continuing. Some clouds return on Tuesday with increasing clouds throughout the day. Wednesday through Friday the chance for showers returns with the best bet for showers being on Friday at the end of the work week. The 60s are here to stay through the work week each day making it into the mid to possibly even upper 60s in some locations. The first day we may dip below 60 for a high looks to be Friday.

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 25

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWRERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 31

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter