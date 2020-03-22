Forecast Discussion 3/22/2020 AM: Sunny Sunday, snow showers overnight to rain tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 22ND: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 22ND: 24°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:21 PM

A very cold start to your Sunday, temperatures this morning dropping to the mid-teens, which is what happens with there are clear skies at night after a day where the temperature stayed chilly. Thankfully, we’ll shake the cold and warm up to near average temperatures for highs, right in the mid-40s. Sunny skies will persist through midday and most of the afternoon. Those clear skies will not stick around going into tonight. Clouds start building late this evening and snow showers start to work through overnight as a part of the next system. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Showers throughout your Monday, starting as snow showers and eventually transitioning to rain as the temperature increases to the upper 30s for highs. That transition to rain will be very slow due to the relatively low temperature for this time of year. Low temperatures Monday night will be around freezing.

Tuesday will warm up into the lower 50s for highs, not much sunshine will be present, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies. Unfortunately, more shower chances will move in Tuesday evening as a part of a shortwave trough that will work through. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-30s.

Shower chances exist Wednesday through the rest of the week. It will be off and on and when below freezing, the rain will turn to snow and vice versa. Not the greatest of weather weeks ahead. We will warm up to the lower 60s on Thursday, so that is something to look forward too.

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 44

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW IN THE MORNING. TRANSITION TO RAIN

HIGH: 37 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

