Forecast Discussion 3/23/20 AM: Snow to rain showers with cooler temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 23RD: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 23RD: 24°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:24 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! We are waking up this morning to some light snowfall. This will transition over to a mixture of rain/snow showers as temperatures start to warm around mid morning and early afternoon. Most locations today will warm up into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some higher elevations will remain a bit cooler, and see less of a change over to rainfall, this is where we could see snow showers lasting the longest with light accumulation expected. A dusting possible in the valley areas, and around 1-3″ in higher elevated areas. Overall we will begin to dry out into this evening and tonight with a few showers lingering. Overnight lows fall close to freezing.

We begin to dry out with some sunshine on Tuesday. High temperatures warm up as well back close to 50 degrees in a few locations. We then see an unsettled pattern set up into mid to late week. Shower chances arrive again Wednesday with highs remaining near average in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy skies remain into Thursday with mainly dry conditions before yet another fast moving system pushes through the Twin Tiers into Friday. This looks to bring shower chances into the morning and early afternoon. Highs Thursday and Friday peak in the mid to upper 50s.

Your upcoming weekend is looking a bit unsettled as well. Highs remain in the mid to lower 50s which is a plus, however we cold onto the cloud cover both days. We also see shower chances increasing late Saturday and into Sunday. Timing of these systems could still change however as we get closer to the weekend.

MONDAY: LIGHT AM SNOW DURING TO PM RAIN. CLOUDY.

HIGH: 41

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, FEW SHOWERS LINGER.

LOW: 32

TUESDAY: DRY, LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWER.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

