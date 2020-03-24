Forecast Discussion 3/24/20 AM: Limited sunshine today with warming temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 24TH: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 24TH: 25°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:25 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers. A mainly dry start today with limited sunshine, but we see some breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon giving way to some sun. Overall, a dry day today with temperatures a bit warmer and closer to average topping off in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight we watch a few isolated shower chances arrive late with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. A few slick spots are possible as temperatures dip back below freezing.

Wednesday a very weak disturbance moves off towards the south. This will bring the potential for a rain and snow mix early Wednesday before becoming rain showers into the afternoon. Timing will play a big part in this forecast however. Right now it looks like this system is passing well to the south, so it will only deliver a wintry mix to rain late morning, primarily for the Northern Tier. This is something we will have to watch as move guidance comes in, otherwise a cloudy day Wednesday with highs in the mid to lower 40s. Thursday we remain dry as well before showers return late in the afternoon and overnight. Highs begin to warm, close to 60 degrees in Thursday.

Friday a few isolated showers also look possible as rain now looks likely into the weekend. Mostly cloudy into Saturday and Sunday with temperatures remaining in the mid to lower 50s. Our next possibility of sunshine and dry conditions looks to be next Monday, with temperatures remaining near 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE, DRY.

HIGH: 46

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LIGHT SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

MONDAY: SUNSHINE & DRY.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

