Forecast Discussion 3/25/20 AM: Showers today with a late week warm up!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 25TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 25TH: 26°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:26 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Cloud cover remains for the start of your day along with a few rain and snow showers developing. A weaker area of low pressure is passing off towards our south bringing that shower chance through early afternoon. Higher elevations most likely to see snowfall mixing in with a light coating possible. Little to no snowfall accumulation expected. Since this system is staying off to the south, not everyone is going to see showers. Areas in the Northern Tier are most likely. High temperatures today reach into mid to upper 40s once again. Tonight we are dry with cloudy skies remaining, lows falling close to 30 degrees.

Dry weather remains for the start of Thursday, however another area of low pressure passes to our north allowing a front to move through the region late day. This will bring the chance for a few rain showers, most not seeing much of anything. Highs on Thursday much warmer topping off in the upper 50s. Friday the chance for showers returns again with highs near 50 degrees, remaining above average. Right now the weekend is looking unsettled with rainfall moving in Saturday afternoon and lasting into Sunday. Highs this weekend remain in the 50s on Saturday and warming close to 60 degrees on Sunday.

Early next week we do begin to dry out into Monday but limited sunshine remains into Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Highs stay warm in the low to mid 50s. Overall an unsettled pattern setting up for the next few days, but it is not looking like a washout. More dry times than rainy times.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 47

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

MONDAY: DRYING OUT, LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MAINLY DRY. LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

