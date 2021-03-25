Forecast Discussion 3/25/2021 PM: Wind Advisory issued for all counties tomorrow, showers expected

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 26th: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 26th: 26°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:25 PM

** Wind Advisory issued Twin Tiers **

An almost summer-like day in the Twin Tiers with highs extending into the mid-70s and sunshine, sadly it will not stick around. We have showers moving in overnight and it is possible to hear some rumbles of thunder as the system that brought trouble to the south starts to work its way northeast. Lows tonight will only drop to the mid-50s, staying windy overnight.

Tomorrow, windier with gusts over 30 miles per hour possible. Showers likely with isolated storms possible, highs in the mid-60s. A wind advisory has been issued for all of our counties in the Twin Tiers, sustained wind out of the southwest over 15 miles per hour expected. Tomorrow night showers will taper off and cooler lows expected, upper-30s.

Above average temps. continue into the weekend with Saturday highs in the low-60s expected. Partly sunny skies with cloud cover holding on from the system. Breezy conditions may stick around going into the weekend but it won’t be nearly as bad as tomorrow. Lows Saturday night drop to the mid-40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: BREEZY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

LOW: 56

FRIDAY: WIND ADVISORY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM

HIGH: 65 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 31

MONDAY: AM FLURRY POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: SUNNY. ABOVE AVERAGE. BREEZY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. COOLER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

