Forecast Discussion 3/26/20 AM: Some sunshine today with late day showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 26TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 26TH: 26°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:27 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! A dry start today with a a mixture of sunshine and clouds into late morning and the afternoon. Winds will begin to pick pick up around 5-15 mph out of the southwest allowing us to warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A weak cold front will approach the area late day with low pressure to our north, bringing the chance for showers late afternoon and evening. As the cold front pulls away another way of low pressure will begin to move in overnight with rain showers likely late Thursday and into Friday morning. Lows tonight fall close to 40 degrees, remaining on the mild side.

Low pressure passes to our south with the chance for rain showers arriving early Friday morning and lasting through the afternoon. Steadiest rainfall will be in portions of the Northern Tier. High pressure begins to push the system away by the afternoon as we begin to dry out. This is all behind that cold front, so temperatures will be a bit cooler, topping off in the low to mid 50s on Friday. Saturday and Sunday both looking unsettled as well, with rainfall likely on Saturday and showers possible through Sunday morning and afternoon. Temperatures will really warm up, well above average though. Saturday highs near 50 degrees. Sunday we are trending even warmer, highs expected to peak in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday a few showers linger with even some sunshine on Tuesday. We stay dry until more showers arrive into Wednesday. Highs remain pretty uniform and near average in the upper 40s and low 50s Monday through Wednesday.

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY LATE.

LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

MONDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter