Forecast Discussion 3/27/20 AM: A few showers early with sunshine this afternoon!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:29 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! A few rain showers linger this morning as a frontal system moves through. Temperatures mild as well in the 40s to start today. Clouds will decrease through the morning and give way to a dry and sunny afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid to lower 50s, just slightly cooler than yesterday and still above average. Tonight clouds will increase again as another chance for rainfall moves in this weekend. A few showers are possible very late, but a mainly dry night. Lows fall close to freezing.

Saturday another frontal system impacts the region, bringing some steadier rainfall and showers through the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be right near average, topping off near 50 degrees. Cloudy skies remain with rain into Saturday night as lows fall into the low to mid 40s. Sunday also looking dreary with showers likely, a few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question as we watch a few heavier showers develop. Highs on Sunday really warm up, well above average close to 70 degrees. The rain gear looking like a necessity this weekend, but make sure you enjoy the warm temperatures at some point Sunday even if it is in the rain.

A few showers linger into Monday but temperatures return close to average into early and mid next week. Monday highs in the low 50s. Upper 40s on Tuesday as we see some dry time with limited sunshine. By mid next week more shower chances arrive with highs near 50. An unsettled weather pattern but many chances for dry time if you want to spend any time outdoors.

Also, not related to the forecast. Today is my last day at WETM giving you the morning forecast. I am making a move to Burlington, VT to be closer to home. Thank you to everyone who has followed my journey here at 18 News. I have grown so close to this community and have made life long friends I will never forget. For the viewers who tune in every morning, thank you for allowing me into your home every morning and trusting me to give you the latest forecast. Best of luck and stay safe Twin Tiers. Thank you for everything!

FRIDAY: SHOWERS LINGER, CLOUDS DECREASE.

HIGH: 55

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, SHOWERS LATE.

LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY, CHANCE STRAY STORM.

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

